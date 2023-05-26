CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A man has been arrested in Alabama in connection with a May 22 shooting that left a woman injured in the North Charleston area.

Detectives with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said a woman was shot multiple times outside a home. Bullets also struck a home where others were residing.

The suspect in that shooting was identified as 24-year-old Jorge Morales Velasquez, the victim’s former boyfriend.

“Chesterfield County police initially worked to locate Velasquez in Virginia. Those efforts by law enforcement continued throughout the week, and the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force, in coordination with CCSO, found and arrested Velasquez on Thursday in Escambia County, Alabama,” said Andrew Knapp, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

Velasquez was booked at the Escambia County Jail and is expected to be extradited to Charleston County where he will face a slew of charges including attempted murder, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, and possession of a firearm in a violent crime.