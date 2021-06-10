Man who harassed, stabbed woman to death pleads guilty

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson on Thursday announced the sentencing of Terry Kelly for his role in the 2018 murder of Tennille Grant.

According to law enforcement, Grant “made several reports to law enforcement, followed up on each report with documentation, moved repeatedly to avoid her abuser, and made sure that the security officer at her new residence was aware of his name and description” over a two-month period leading up to her death.

Still, Kelly showed up at Grant’s apartment and confronted her as she was getting out of her car. He then stabbed her eleven times. She made it to her neighbor’s apartment, where she collapsed and died. Kelly fled.

North Charleston Police Department Detective Charlie Benton, who investigated the case, said Grant “did everything the justice system asks of domestic violence victims, and she still died a violent death at the hands of her abuser.”

He went on to note that “South Carolina consistently ranks among the worst states for the number of women killed by men.”

The judge said that Kelly deserved life, but sentenced him to 30 years for murder and 5 years for weapons charges.