CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A California man accused of making a bomb threat while inside the Charleston International Airport was given a million-dollar bond, according to jail records.

Officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority responded to a call at a gate inside Concourse B on Wednesday evening in reference to a passenger making a threat.

“American Airlines agent advised that a passenger made a threat towards the safety of others,” a report from the Aviation Authority said.

The passenger, 38-year-old Brandon Buckley, was detained and escorted off the airplane; all passengers were also removed from the plane so that authorities could perform a security sweep.

Airport officials said the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Buckley was charged with ‘possession, threatened or attempted use of weapon of mass destruction for act of terrorism,’ the report said.

He was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center.

Some airport operations were temporarily shut down during the investigation, including the airfield, which prevented some flights from landing.

No explosives were found, and the airport later reopened.