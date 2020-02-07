Man who made threatening comments at Mt. Pleasant school allowed off house arrest

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The man accused of making threats against Carolina Park Academy in Mount Pleasant has had restrictions against him eased after appearing in court on Friday.

Michael Gorlitsky, who was charged with disturbing the school last August, is no longer on house arrest and is allowed to be out of the house and work between 6:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

A judge ruled that Gorlitsky is allowed to go anywhere during the day except near a church or school after receiving a bond reduction.

He was arrested an employee saw him wandering around the school. A police report said the employee asked if he could help him and the man replied: “No, I’m just a tourist passing through.”

The employee then told him he was on private property, to which the man responded by saying, “It’s not like I’m gonna shoot a bunch of kids. I just might.”

When police arrived, the report stated Gorlitsky became “irate and uncooperative” when questioned about his remarks.

A judge previously set his bond at $500,000 and ordered him to get a mental evaluation at MUSC.