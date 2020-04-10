Man who shot at Charleston police officers charged with attempted murder, receives $451K bond

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Bond has been set for a man accused of firing at law enforcement officers early Thursday morning.

Charleston police officers responded to the area of Parkdale Avenue and Savannah Highway for a suspicious person early Thursday just before 3:00 a.m.

After canvassing the area on foot, officers were able to locate a suspect and gunfire was exchanged – the suspect was arrested shortly after.

Neither the suspect nor officers were injured in that shooting.

The suspect, 32-year-old Harold Lee Goss, went before a bond court judge and received a bond totaling more than $400,000.

Goss is charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and third-degree assault and battery.

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting as per protocol.

Charleston PD spokesman Charles Francis said the officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office assisted CPD in the shooting.