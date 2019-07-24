Man who threatened N. Charleston restaurant staff sentenced to federal prison

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old Summerville man who threatened staff at a North Charleston restaurant has been sentenced on a federal firearms charge.

Michael Stephen Strawn was sentenced to over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, evidence that was presented in court showed that in March 2018, officers responded to a disturbance at a North Charleston restaurant where Strawn had threatened to kidnap an employee and make her disappear after a credit card was declined.

Police caught up with Strawn at another restaurant, where a bystander warned an officer that the suspect had a gun.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered Strawn to show his hands. When Strawn pulled his hands from his pocket, a loaded .40 caliber Glock fell to the ground.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Strawn to 51 months in federal prison, followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.