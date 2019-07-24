Live Now
Robert Mueller takes center stage at Russia probe hearings

Man who threatened N. Charleston restaurant staff sentenced to federal prison

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Michael Stephen Strawn (Al Cannon Detention Center)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 35-year-old Summerville man who threatened staff at a North Charleston restaurant has been sentenced on a federal firearms charge.

Michael Stephen Strawn was sentenced to over four years in federal prison after pleading guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

According to a release from the US Attorney’s Office, evidence that was presented in court showed that in March 2018, officers responded to a disturbance at a North Charleston restaurant where Strawn had threatened to kidnap an employee and make her disappear after a credit card was declined.

Police caught up with Strawn at another restaurant, where a bystander warned an officer that the suspect had a gun.

The officer drew his weapon and ordered Strawn to show his hands. When Strawn pulled his hands from his pocket, a loaded .40 caliber Glock fell to the ground.

United States District Judge Richard M. Gergel sentenced Strawn to 51 months in federal prison, followed by a 3-year term of court-ordered supervision.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Across the Lowcountry

More Charleston County News
More Berkeley County News
More Dorchester County News
More Georgetown County News
More Colleton County News

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss