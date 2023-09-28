JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Residents who live around Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island are asked to continue sheltering in place and use caution as multiple law enforcement agencies search for a wanted shooting suspect.

The search for 38-year-old Ernest Burbage III stretched into a second day Thursday. It also prompted several Charleston County schools to close for the day out of an abundance of caution. He is wanted for attempted murder.

Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to a reported shooting off Mary Ann Point Road and Chisolm Road around noon on Wednesday.

A victim was located and taken to the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) for treatment.

Multiple law enforcement agencies continued searching the area for Burbage. Just before 11:00 p.m., officials with the sheriff’s office said one of its deputies was shot during that manhunt and taken to MUSC for testing.

Burbage is described as a white male with green eyes and brown hair. He is 5’07” and 130 lbs.

The sheriff’s office said in a Thursday morning update that citizens around Mary Ann Point Road on Johns Island should “continue to exercise caution” as multiple law enforcement agencies continue the search for Burbage.

They ask that anyone who sees an individual matching Burbage’s description, please call the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 9-1-1.

Burbage is considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach him if seen.