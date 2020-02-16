Man’s best friend makes a splash at Dock Dogs

DOWNTOWN CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) – The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition has been called the unofficial start of the tourism season here in Charleston.

All this weekend, the Expo is providing entertainment for every family member, which includes dogs.

The popular event known as Dock Dogs was first introduced in the Great Outdoor Games on ESPN

“We’ve grown it into five different countries on three different continents with about 45,000 dogs competing worldwide,” says Grant Reeves, the CEO of Dock Dogs World Wide,” says Grant Reeves, the CEO of Dock Dogs Worldwide.

According to Reeves, there are three different competitions.

“We have three disciplines in dock dogs we have the big air which is the long jump for dogs, extreme vertigo, which is a high jump and speeder tree where they run jump and swim to grab an object,” says Reeves.

SEWE has seen all different types of breeds and dog sizes compete from Toy Poodles to Great Danes.

“Anybody with a dog can come and do this. If your dog has a toy drive and it likes water this is your sport,” says Reeves.

If you missed your chance to bring your fur baby to dock dogs today, the events will continue tomorrow from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tickets are no longer available online, but you can find more information here