CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A company that builds devices and tank equipment across multiple industries like oil and gas, petroleum, and pharmaceutical, is expanding its Charleston County operations.

Specifically, Protego (USA), Inc.’s products include flame arresters, valves and tank equipment, as well as new products for cryogenic storage applications for the oil and gas, petroleum, chemical, pharmaceutical and bio-energy industries.

The company is expected to invest $10.1 million to expand its current facility off Palmetto Commerce Parkway and transition from assembling to manufacturing tank venting and explosion protection product lines.

“This expansion will create more employment opportunities in the greater Charleston area,” said Protego (USA), Inc. President Chris Mason. “Our goal is to provide excellent products and services and with the expansion, we will be able to increase our raw materials supplies from our domestic U.S. supply chain. We will be able to continue to be a market leader in delivery times for our North American market and continue to offer a top-of-the-line product to our growing list of customers.”

Governor Henry McMaster said the company’s expansion means South Carolina’s manufacturing industry continues to be one of the best in the nation.

“We congratulate Protego (USA) on their $10.1 million investment and look forward to their continued success in our state,” said Gov. McMaster.

Leaders say the expansion is expected to be complete by 2026 and create 39 new jobs, which will begin hiring in 2024.

individuals interested in joining the Protego (USA) team should visit the company’s careers page.