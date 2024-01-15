NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A German-based automotive manufacturing company in North Charleston will close at the end of 2024, leaving 466 workers impacted.

MAHLE Behr Charleston Inc. specializes in powertrain and air-conditioning technology solutions for the automotive industry.

The company is expected to permanently close on Dec. 31 and gave notification on Jan. 9, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) report.

The facility is located at 4500 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston, and MAHLE originally announced expansion into Charleston County in 2018.