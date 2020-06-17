Marion Square closed amid escalating protests

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) has closed Marion Square amid escalating protests related to the potential removal of the John C. Calhoun monument.

After Charleston City mayor, John Tecklenburg announced Wednesday afternoon that he would put forth a resolution to relocate the statue, protesters in support of the removal began defacing the statue.

They first plastered signs across the base, then escalated to spray painting the monument and pelting it with eggs and toilet paper.

Protestors have now dispersed from the statue. Here’s what they left behind. pic.twitter.com/WWHxs4uvSv — Katie Turner (@katieturnernews) June 17, 2020

CPD announced that they would begin making arrests and the crowd began to thin out, however some protesters remained. Shortly after, CPD made the decision to close the area.

The City of Charleston has closed Marion Square early tonight due to spray painting and other minor acts of vandalism of the the John C. Calhoun memorial's base. The Square is expected to reopen as normal at dawn tomorrow.#chsnews — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) June 17, 2020

In a statement, CPD announced that the square was closed early tonight “due to spray painting and other minor acts of vandalism of the John C. Calhoun memorial’s base.”

CPD expects to reopen the square Thursday at dawn.

This is a developing story. We will continue providing updates as more details become available.