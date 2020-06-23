Marion Square closed early, arrests made, after protests surrounding Calhoun monument

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Monday, the Charleston Police Department (CPD) and the City of Charleston closed Marion Square early, around 7:00 p.m., in response to escalating protests over the removal of the John C. Calhoun monument.

The park is expected to reopen at dawn on Tuesday.

Two groups of protesters- one in favor of the removal and one against- met in Marion Square Monday afternoon, separated by rows of temporary fencing in an attempt to keep things peaceful.

When the situation began to escalate, CPD announced the closure of the park and directed protesters to disperse.

CPD indicated that arrests were made, but no details on the arrests have been released so far.

We will continue following this story and providing updates as more details become available.

