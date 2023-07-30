CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Public Works will conduct nighttime paving operations starting Sunday near Hampton Park.

Charleston County Government says Marry Murray Drive will be closed from 9:00 p.m. on July 30 through 5:00 a.m. on July 31 for paving.

The roadway will be closed to vehicles and pedestrians during that time.

Crews will apply a clear coat on the road followed by light sand, which will be swept up by the end of the day August 1.

“The road will be open prior to sweeping, so if you walk on the road before sweeping, expect sand on your shoes,” Charleston County Government said.