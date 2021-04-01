Martha Lou Gadsden of famed ‘Martha Lou’s Kitchen’ passes away at 91

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Martha Lou Gadsden — the woman behind the beloved Downtown restaurant Martha Lou’s Kitchen — died Thursday, her family confirmed to News 2.

Gadsden was 91 years old.

She had not been sick recently, and passed away of natural causes.

Smith McNeal will handle the funeral services.

Martha Lou’s Kitchen stood on Morrison Drive for 37 years, serving up some of the best soul food in the Lowcountry.

The unassuming building was visited by the New York Times, the Travel Channel, and Martha Stewart.

The restaurant closed in September of 2020 due to development in the area.