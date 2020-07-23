Mask distribution to local frontline workers and first responders on Thursday

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg will be joined by local health leaders and lawmakers to accept a donation of 250,000 KN95 masks.

The masks will be divided among the city of Charleston, Charleston County Medical Society and Seacoast Church for distribution to local frontline workers and first responders.

Representatives from U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and Rep. Joe Cunningham’s offices will be on hand for the event.

It takes place Thursday afternoon at Seacoast Church in Mount Pleasant.

The masks were donated by In-Focus Healthcare Consultants.

You can watch a livestream of the event on the City of Charleston’s Facebook page.