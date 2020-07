CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry lawmaker will hand out hundreds of masks today to help fight the spread of COVID-19 in the Charleston area.

State Representative Wendell Gilliard says he will give away 1,000 masks at Joseph Floyd Manor on Mt. Pleasant St. in Charleston.

The event starts at 1 p.m. this afternoon and Rep. Gilliard says that many of the masks were donated by The Citadel, MUSC and others.