CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On January 5, 2023, over a dozen C-17s from Joint Base Charleston will participate in the base’s largest flyover since 2017.

The formation will take off from base get in formation, then pass over the Ravenel Bridge around 11:00 a.m.

Onlookers should expect the C-17s to come in from the coast and cross over the Ravenel going towards the base.

According to Joint Base Charleston, the mission generation exercise “will showcase the C-17 Globemaster III aircraft’s ability to project overwhelming power within a constrained timeframe.”

One of the most versatile aircraft, C-17s are described as “a global workhorse used to support military transport, airdrop, medivacs, and disaster relief missions.”

Joint Base Charleston is home to one of the largest C-17 fleets in the United States Air Force.