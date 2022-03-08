NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Sanitation workers in North Charleston spent Tuesday removing a large pile of buildup from a sewage station on Dorchester Road.

The sludge was made of fats, oils, and grease (FOG) — all items that clog up drains and pipes.

Caitlin Graham, the FOG Program Coordinator, explained that it “sticks to the walls and sewer pipes kind of like fat sticks to… arteries.”

Crews used a giant vacuum to suck the FOG out of the pump station. They say they will fill about four trucks full of the sludge every day over the next week.

To avoid dumping FOG down the drain, Graham suggests putting it in a container and waiting for it to cool. Once it cools, it will solidify and it can be thrown in the trash.

In addition to the FOG, the sludge contains items like wipes, paper towels, and other items people have flushed down toilets.

Graham says to avoid flushing anything other than toilet paper to avoid backups like the one they are currently dealing with.