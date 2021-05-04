May the 4th be with us: Stormtroopers invade Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s a trap!

Stormtroopers were spotted patrolling the stalls of the May 4th Mount Pleasant Farmers Market.

Mayor Will Haynie shared the photos, joking that as Mount Pleasant Police Chief Carl Ritchie closes in on his last week with the department, he made good on his promise to “build a 21st Century police force.”

The trooper also posed for photos with earlier prototypes.

Luckily no droids were hiding in any of the market stalls and all vendors were spared from the trooper’s wrath.