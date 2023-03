WADMALAW ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple agencies responded Wednesday night to a multi-vehicle collision with entrapment on Wadmalaw Island.

According to the St. Johns Fire District, crews were on scene near the 4800 block of Maybank Highway around 9:00 p.m.

The Charleston Fire Department responded as well.

A portion of Maybank Highway was closed in the area as crews responded to the scene.

