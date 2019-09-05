Mayor Haynie urges residents to stay off roads, encourages safety after serious house fire

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Hurricane Dorian’s winds and heavy rain continue to lash the South Carolina coastline, including Mount Pleasant where numerous downed trees, power outages and fires have been reported early Thursday morning.

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie said many citizens have been without power for long periods of time as the storm battered the area for most of the night.

“The worst thing report is the very serious house fire that was in the Sweetgrass subdivision,” he said. “The fire department has gotten the fire under control and treated two occupants of the house.”

Mayor Haynie said he was not yet prepared to make an announcement on their condition. “It was a very serious fire and I hope it was not caused by having any candles or something out if the power was off – we do not know what the cause was, but that is a risk at a time like this.”

The mayor urged citizens who may be without power to be very careful with anything being used to create light.

The good news, for now, is that the tide has not peaked quite as high as originally thought, especially in the Shem Creek area, according to Mayor Haynie. “That’s good news, but we know the flash flood warnings are out and we ask everybody to stay home, stay off the roads if at all possible, and take shelter until after this thing passes,” he said.