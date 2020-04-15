Mayor Summey thanks citizens, addresses return to “normal” in video message to North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey delivered a message to citizens on Wednesday, thanking them for following proper guidelines during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video message posted to the city’s official Facebook page, Mayor Summey said social distancing seems to be working, but said the pandemic is not over. He said it’s still too early for celebrations.

“You have followed the recommendations and guidance from government leaders, DHEC and the CDC,” he said. “Social distancing is working. We’ve made it this far because of you.”

Mayor Summey said projections show South Carolina will not hit its peak until the end of April or first part of May and said it is important to continue following the guidance from health experts and to keep social distancing and using preventative measures as much as possible to remain safe.

“If we continue to follow the guidance of our healthcare experts, we will get through to the other side stronger, with lessons learned, and better than ever,” he said.

Mayor Summey said conversations and planning are underway when it comes to reopening the city. But he said what was normal will not happen all at once. Not everyone will return to work or school at the same time.

“It will be a gradual process,” he said. “We are working to determine how to expand essential services back to regular services. We will continue to look at the model data and look for increases.”

He also stressed the importance of looking out for those who the data shows are the most at-risk, like the elderly, those with underlying health issues and the African-American and Hispanic communities.

He said its important to look at the science and data when it comes to recovering from the pandemic to make sure we do not see another wave when everything does return to normal.

“Once this is done, and data is looking good, then – and only then – will we continue to expand regular services and activities and return to normalcy.”