Mayor Tecklenburg discusses the city’s preparations ahead of Hurricane Dorian

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston is operating at OPCON 1 meaning their Emergency Operations Center is fully activated ahead of Hurricane Dorian.

Mayor John Tecklenburg said all hands are on deck as the city prepares for potential impacts from the storm.

The mayor praised the emergency response team of city, county and state personnel who are all working together to protect citizens and their property. “It’s really quite remarkable,” he said.

“We really have to take this storm seriously, and now that I’ve seen the Coburg Cow come down, this is serious,” he said.

The city’s stormwater management team is working hard to clean drains and ditches ahead of the storm, as well as lowering lakes and ponds to prevent overflows.

“We’re cleaning drains, we’re checking pumps, we’re putting some additional ones out, we requested extra resources from the state – but in addition to all of that, we’re making sandbags available to all of our citizens,” he said.

In just four hours the city put out 26,000 sandbags to help residents.

Mayor Tecklenburg said they are helping to identify people who are more vulnerable and who need to get the word about transportation to shelters.

The city continues to urge citizens to heed the warnings and get out of town, especially if they are in areas prone to flooding.

“If you’ve lived in a place that has flooded before, you should seriously consider just taking a few days off and getting away from the coastline and heeding the evacuation order of Governor McMaster – we’re doing what we can to help him and also to facilitate the lane closure on I-26,” he said.