Mayor Tecklenburg, MUSC president urge the importance of social distancing to combat COVID-19 spread: “We don’t want to be a hotspot”

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg reiterated the importance of social distancing in order to slow the spread of COVID-19 during a press conference Friday afternoon.

Mayor Tecklenburg was joined by Medical University of South Carolina President Dr. David Cole, who echoed this message saying they wanted to do everything possible to prevent Charleston and South Carolina from becoming a hotspot for the virus.

“We do not want our homes, or community, to become the next virus hotspot,” said Dr. Cole. “We certainly don’t want all of this economic, personal, professional and public sacrifice to be for nothing.”

He said the more quickly and effectively we as a community act the more rapidly we get back to normal.

His message was simple: “Make the smart decision, stay home.”

“Your city, community, state and national leaders are aligned on this message and we need you to hear this call now more than ever,” he said during the press conference.

Dr. Cole said it is important to practice social distancing and to flatten the curve and offered an analogy saying, “as a community, as a nation, we’re standing on the beach – there’s a wave heading our direction, it’s got to pass over us, hit the beach, and go beyond us. The question is how big is the wave?”

He went on to say we have the opportunity right now to impact the size of the wave that is about to hit the beach.

Dr. Cole said everyone will be impacted by the virus in some manner if you consider the economic, educational and numerous other disruptions in our lives and communities beyond illness. “If we do not act at this point to flatten the curve, we’re going to prolong and significantly the pain that we will sustain as a community.”

By ignoring the advice to stay home, Dr. Cole said your actions may – and likely will – create situations that mean fewer healthcare workers or first responders to be there when you need them.

“On a personal level, you may be putting yourself, your brother, your parents or grandparent’s health at risk,” he said. “It’s never too late to be smart and take ownership. What you do as an individual is important regardless of your personal risk of illness.”

The Medical University of South Carolina has partnered with the Charleston County School District to launch a public awareness campaign meant to encourage the community to slow the spread of the virus with the hashtag #flattenthecurvesc.

Dr. Cole said the goal is the campaign is to make Charleston a leader in the state and nation in ensuring the importance of social distancing. You are encouraged to use the hashtag and share ways you are following important guidance around social distancing, personal hygiene, and everything we can all do the “minimize the size of the oncoming wave.”

Meanwhile, many coastal communities have restricted access to islands to keep people from gathering in large numbers.

Mayor Tecklenburg said we have already seen economic loss and challenges during the pandemic and said since the threat of the virus first became known in China and later in Europe, the city of Charleston has taken a number of steps to prepare and help keep employees and citizens safe.

“A significant part of the effort has been closing down public facilities including the City Market, Dock Street Theater, Old Slave Mart Museum and more,” he said. “(and) postponing public meetings and limiting public gathering in accordance with recommendations from our medical community experts and the CDC.”

Charleston City Council on Thursday passed a prohibition on gatherings of 10 persons or more in order to further reduce coronavirus transmission and suspended all instructor-led recreation department programs and classes, including youth and adult sports and closed the doors to senior centers.

All city-permitted tours have also been suspended until further notice.