Mayor Tecklenburg on best practices for reopening some businesses

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – On Tuesday afternoon, City of Charleston Mayor, John Tecklenburg, held a press conference to discuss the city’s response to Governor McMaster’s Executive Order 2020-28, modifying restrictions on public beach access and some non-essential businesses.

Tecklenburg said that while the order allows local governments the authority to make independent decisions regarding beach access, the same leeway is not provided regarding business openings:

“To the extent that any political subdivision of this state seeks to adopt or enforce a local ordinance, rule, or other restriction that conflicts with this order, this order shall supersede and preempt any such local ordinance.”

In accordance with the governor’s order, Tecklenburg said that the city will be monitoring and enforcing safety measures for businesses set to reopen. He highlighted three of the most important practices from the governor’s order:

Limiting occupancy: Businesses should limit occupancy to five customers per 1,000 square feet OR 20% of maximum occupancy, whichever is less. Tecklenburg said that he will be asking stores to post that number on the storefront. Social distancing within stores: Customers should maintain social distancing while shopping, remaining six feet apart at all times, with the exception of family members. Stores can assist this effort by marking spots for standing in line and implementing ‘one-way aisles’ Enhanced sanitation: stores should implement any applicable sanitation guidelines suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) and other state and local agencies.

Tecklenburg is also asking businesses to protect vulnerable employees by asking them to discretely self-identify. That way, the business can take precautions to protect elderly employees and those with underlying conditions.

He concluded by asking citizens to stay smart and stay at home if they can as we continue the fight to slow the spread of COVID-19.