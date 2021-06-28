Mayor Tecklenburg recognizes 50th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali Stoney Field Exhibition

FILE — In this Jan. 10, 1974 file photo, Muhammad Ali punches a bag in his Deer Lake, Pa., training camp where he was preparing for his rematch with Joe Frazier. The rustic Pennsylvania training camp where Ali prepared for some of his most famous fights has undergone an elaborate restoration. The camp in Deer Lake opened to the public Saturday, June 1, 2019 as a shrine to his life and career. (AP Photo/ Rusty Kennedy)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday officially recognized the 50th anniversary of the June 30, 1971 Muhammad Ali Boxing Exhibition held at Stoney Field.

The fight was organized by local boxing promoter Reggie Barrett Jr. and then-Director of Recreation for the City of Charleston, Jack Adams.

Fans from across the Lowcountry gathered at Stoney Field to watch Ali take on opponent Alex Mack. The proclamation issued by Mayor Tecklenburg describes the event as “a source of inspiration and pride for citizens throughout Charleston.”