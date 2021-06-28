Mayor Tecklenburg recognizes 50th Anniversary of Muhammad Ali Stoney Field Exhibition

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Monday officially recognized the 50th anniversary of the June 30, 1971 Muhammad Ali Boxing Exhibition held at Stoney Field.
The fight was organized by local boxing promoter Reggie Barrett Jr. and then-Director of Recreation for the City of Charleston, Jack Adams.
Fans from across the Lowcountry gathered at Stoney Field to watch Ali take on opponent Alex Mack. The proclamation issued by Mayor Tecklenburg describes the event as “a source of inspiration and pride for citizens throughout Charleston.”