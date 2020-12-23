Mayor Tecklenburg urges citizens remain cautious during the holidays amid COVID-19 pandemic

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and local health leaders held a press conference on Wednesday to discuss the city’s on-going response to the coronavirus pandemic and urged people to be safe during the upcoming holidays.

Mayor Tecklenburg reflected on the many challenges our county and community has faced this year and offered thanks to Charlestonians for working to stop – or at least slow – the spread of COVID-19.

“I want to thank all of the citizens for putting their guards up, and for following those practices as best they could to keep safe, to keep healthy. Let there be no doubt about it – this has been a public health crisis. It really required everybody’s cooperation and understanding. Thankfully, because of those practices here in Charleston, we’re blessed that we’ve only seen moderate increases since Thanksgiving,” said Mayor Tecklenburg.

South Carolina has seen a spike in cases since the Thanksgiving holiday, with nearly 3,600 cases reported on December 23rd, and over 250,000 total cases since March.

Numbers have remained relatively low in Charleston with 99 cases reported Wednesday, compared to higher numbers reported in other areas of the state, like more than 700 in Greenville.

“Although we can see a light at the end of the tunnel we’re not quite at the final chapters of this story,” Mayor Tecklenburg said.

He said now is not the time to let our guard down and urged everyone to continue wearing their masks when around others, to keep their distance and practice good hygiene.

“Numbers are still going up and we can’t let our guard down. Through the holidays, we wish everyone a Merry Christmas, a happy holiday and a happy new year – but folks, we gotta keep our guard up. We’ve got to keep our masks on when we’re around other people. We’ve got to keep our distance and just use good common sense and hygiene to keep the numbers down here in Charleston and the Lowcountry.”