Mayor Tecklenburg visits Charleston warming shelter

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg on Christmas night visited a warming shelter opened amid plummeting temperatures in the Lowcountry.

He called the shelter a remarkable effort to spread Christmas cheer this holiday season.

The City of Charleston staff and volunteers came together to ensure the warming shelter would be open and adhere to COVID-19 precautions for those in need.

Tecklenburg noted that the shelter was part of a bigger effort supported by the Homeless to Hope Fund, a nonprofit administered by the Palmetto Project.

