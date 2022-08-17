MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Thomas Williams, who was born and raised in McClellanville, is asking for help and answers to a problem plaguing many in the area.

The ditches that are meant to aid water drainage in the unincorporated McClelleanville area are largely overgrown, have standing water, and are clogged, according to Williams. He says these problems are causing water to back up and flood roadways during rain events as well as attracting mosquitos and other bugs.

“It can’t go nowhere…it’s stopped up!” said Williams.

He says it’s been decades since the ditches were last maintained and he wants something to be done.

“Where is our tax money going?! Cause it’s sure not McClellanville,” said Williams.

News 2 first brought the concerns of Williams and his neighbors to Charleston County. According to a representative for the county, the roads in the area are owned by the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) except for one canal which is regularly cleaned. It was last maintained earlier this month.

Williams says he has seen that maintenance taking place, but claims the county only works on a small area when the ditches are much larger.

“They always come and take a little bit of dirt and they clean it…but that’s it.”

Since the roads are state-owned, News 2 contacted the SCDOT for maintenance records on the ditches to include the most recent work done on the ditches, how often they’re recommended to be taken care of, and more.

A representative for the DOT said the records will likely take a few days to track down.

In the meantime, Williams wants someone to help the people of McClellanville.

“I want them to come out and have a meeting with the people of McClellanville and say ‘what can we do to help you?'”

This is a developing story, check back for updates.