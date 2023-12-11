MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The McClellanville Library is set to close this month for a months-long refurbishment project.

The library, which is located at 222 Baker Street, will close beginning at 1:00 pm on Friday, Dec. 22. Once construction begins, officials with the Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) said renovations will take several months to complete.

Leaders say the library will receive an interior refresh including new paint, carpet, and furniture.

Charleston County voters passed a $108.5 million referendum to build five new libraries and update existing branches. Refurbishment of the McClellanville Library is part of the ongoing referendum-funded project.

During the closure, items placed on hold will be re-routed to the Wando Mount Pleasant Library (1400 Carolina Park Blvd.) Items can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing a hold online or by calling one of our branches.

Book returns will remain open temporarily after the branch is closed. Patrons may also return items to any other open CCPL location.