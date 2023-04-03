MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Sunday arrested a man accused of keeping his wife and daughter against their will then refusing to surrender to deputies.

According to CCSO, deputies were called to a home on Lineberry Lane around 1:00 a.m. after “a woman reported that her husband had threatened her and prevented her and her daughter’s escape from the home.”

Affidavits state that the man — identified as Anthony Mason (51) — and his wife got in an argument while driving, then Mason “threatened to wrap his truck around a tree with the victim inside [and] burn the house down.” The documents also say that Mason took her cell phone, hit her car so she could not leave, and locked the fence to the property.

The woman and her daughter were eventually able to escape and call 911.

When deputies arrived and asked Mason to come outside, he approached deputies with a gun.

CCSO said that he refused to drop the gun, told deputies to leave, and went back into the home.

Deputies tried to get Mason to come back out, but he refused. The SWAT team and crisis negotiators were called to the scene and Mason surrendered around 8:00 a.m.

Mason was arrested on charges of domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, two counts of kidnapping, and two counts of pointing and presenting a firearm.