McClellanville man arrested for stolen vehicle, operating a ‘chop shop’

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Tyrone Norton was arrested on Tuesday night for possession of a stolen vehicle and operation of a chop shop, according to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

A chop shop describes “a place where stolen vehicles are dismantled so that the parts can be sold or used to repair other stolen vehicles”, according to lexico.com.

The affidavits state that on September 7, 2019, Norton stole a beige Ford F-550 truck from Nash Equipment Company in North Carolina.

The truck had a GPS system that actively tracked its location, which Norton disconnected on September 8. The last known location was at his residence, which led investigators to search his property.

While searching for the stolen truck, investigators found “multiple vehicle parts that had been removed from the stolen F-550.”

Norton was released on Wednesday on a $10,000 bond. A court date has not been set.