New pricing for Charleston County composting program

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – McGill Environmental Systems, a company out of North Carolina, has taken over Charleston County’s composting program.

Compost is defined as “decayed organic material (such as leaves and food scraps) which is used to improve the chemical, physical, and biological characteristics of soils.”

According to Charleston County, “diverting organic material for composting conserves landfill space and supports County Council’s 40% recycling goal.”

Compost can be used to fertilize soil, improving landscaping and gardens.

As part of the program, Charleston County collects the excess compost of residents and businesses. The excess compost is then sold or donated to schools.

Now that McGill has taken over, they will continue collecting and selling, but have implemented new pricing that will go into effect on September 1.

Th pickup price will be $25.00 per cubic yard. Those purchasing compost can get a five-gallon bucket for $1.00.

