Medal of honor given to family of fallen Charleston County deputy

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The family of a fallen Charleston County deputy was presented with the medal of honor from the American Police Hall of Fame by Sheriff Al Cannon.

The honor will note the late Deputy Jeremy Ladue’s life in service.

A plaque will hang in the halls of the sheriff’s office, marking the honor.

Ladue died from an early morning crash back in April.

Authorities say a vehicle hit his cruiser while he was on patrol on Savannah Hwy. in West Ashley. Both Ladue and the other driver died at the hospital.

Ladue’s body was flown to his home state of California where it was buried in a private funeral.