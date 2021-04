CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) on Wednesday introduced their youngest K-9, Cypher.

Cypher is an electronics detection dog trained to sniff out “tiny items such as a micro SD card.”

His skills are especially useful when dealing with cybercrimes.

Along with his handler, Detective Jason Bowen, Cypher works on the CCSO Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.