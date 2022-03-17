MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Awendaw McClellandville Fire District (AMFD) is celebrating six months of Charlie the fire dog.

Charlie is a six-month-old corgi that brings the crew some much-needed relief from what can at times be a difficult job.

Baby Charlie (Via AMFD)

While Charlie doesn’t have any real responsibilities, AMFD says that “he is a good head to pet and loves the attention.”

He spends his free time playing with his sister, Beans the cat, and hiking in the Francis Marion National Forest.

In the future, Charlie will go to community events and be a sort of mascot for the station.