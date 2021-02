CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Animal Society (CAS) on Saturday will host Puppy Bowl IV at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre. The event will run from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Nearly two dozen puppies will be available for adoption.

Tickets are required, and funds will support CAS lifesaving efforts.

Only 200 tickets will be available and fans will be required to practice social distancing and wear masks.

A livestream of the event will be shown on CAS’s Facebook page.