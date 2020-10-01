Meeting on equity and inclusion cancelled because of racist ‘Zoombomber’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A meeting scheduled to be held at 5:30 p.m Thursday by the Charleston Equity, Inclusion, and Racial Conciliation Commission was cancelled after someone hacked into the Zoom and began using racial slurs.

As participants waited to be let in to the virtual meeting, an uninvited guest joined and began shouting a litany of racial slurs.

Participants could not figure out how to kick the person out of the meeting, so the meeting was ended and cancelled.

It is unclear how the person accessed the meeting. The identity of the person is unknown.

We are following this story and will provide updates as more details become available.

