Meeting Street Schools: Addition of 7th & 8th grade

North Charleston, S.C. – WCBD – The Charleston County School District is voting today whether to approve the addition of seventh and eighth grade to Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood and Burns.

The vote is the final of two.

If approved, the seventh grade will be offered next school year. Eighth grade will be offered the following 2021/2022 school year.

Meeting street elementary at Brentwood and Burns are public charleston county schools.

They are required to comply with all state rules and regulations and take all state assessments.

What makes the schools different than traditional public schools is the partnership with meeting street, which is a non-profit that supplies additional funding to the school.

“Under the state law we have more ability to innovate, so that’s when you can choose different curriculum or different programs for students who need it. The other difference is that our employees are staffed with meeting street schools,” said Principal at Meeting Street Elementary at Brentwood, Sarah Campbell.

The school district is able to partner with meeting street under the schools of choice law, which allows school districts to fund one school of innovation in each county.

“These are our students. they’re our tax dollars going to support that. We’ve got a non-profit that’s coming in and spending 4,000 -5,000 dollars more per student on our students. Give me a partnership like that all day long,” said CCSD board member Todd Garrett.