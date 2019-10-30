Melania Trump, Karen Pence speak with students, service members in the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence traveled to the Lowcountry on Wednesday to spend time with students and troops and learn more about emergency preparedness.

They stopped by Lamb’s Elementary to join fifth graders in the Red Cross Pillowcase Project where they helped students pack things needed in case of an emergency.

First Lady Melania and Second Lady Karen handed out flashlights and bags that said, “be best”.

From there they visited Joint Base Charleston to learn more about the base’s capabilities in disaster response, relief, and recovery efforts.