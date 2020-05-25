Memorial Day events in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial Day celebrations may look a little different this year, but they are still taking place all over the Lowcountry. We’ve compiled a list of socially distanced and virtual events that everyone can safely participate in to honor the fallen.

Fort Jackson Ceremony: Fort Jackson is livestreaming a ceremony and 21 Gun Salute, which will take place at noon. Click here to watch.

Bugle Tribute: 8 buglers will play a few songs in remembrance of fallen heroes at White Point Gardens. The event will begin at 3:00 p.m. and is expected to be short.

Moment of Silence: At 3:00 p.m., the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America, Inc, encourages everyone to take a moment of silence in honor of those who gave their lives for our country.

We will continue updating this list. If you would like an event added, email news@wcbd.com