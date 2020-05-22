Memorial Day weekend and the beaches: What you need to know

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Memorial Day weekend is upon us and law enforcement will be stepping up patrols on Folly Beach and the Isle of Palms.

Heavy crowds are expected at both Lowcountry beaches this weekend.

Leaders across the tri-county area are urging citizens not to overwhelm the beaches as they look for a way to relax and enjoy the sun.

Last weekend, the Isle of Palms was jammed full of people. Cars were parked three-deep in many cases, even overwhelming tow truck companies, and traffic was backed up into Mount Pleasant.

IOP Mayor Jimmy Carroll said that he expects a busier than normal Memorial Day weekend, but asked for your assistance to ensure the limited public safety resources are not overwhelmed.

Mayor Carroll suggested that visitors check the tides, because low tide offers more beach space for social distancing, and to respect all signage and parking rules.

Folly Beach Mayor Tim Goodwin cautioned visitors not to “let this Memorial Day weekend lead to your memorial!” He wants people to “have a safe and healthy weekend” by following all of the rules put in place by officials.

There will be electronic signs along Highway 17 telling you which parking lots are full.

Deputies and officers will also make sure you are following social distancing guidelines when hitting the beaches.

Sullivan’s Island is the only Lowcountry beach with the “exercise only” order still in effect.

Mayor Pay O’Neil said that he understands “many thousands of people in the Lowcountry have been looking forward to some time at the beach … but the beach will be here all summer.”