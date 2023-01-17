CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at the Charleston International Airport (CHS) on Monday arrested two men who arrived at the airport with suitcases full of narcotics.

According to a police report, officers received a tip that Carl Dais Jr. (22) would be traveling to Charleston with a large quantity of drugs, and that he may be accompanied by another person.

Officers had a K9 sniff luggage coming off of Dais’ flight from Denver (via Los Angeles) before it was placed on the carousel. The K9 alerted to two pieces of luggage, both with Dais’ name on the tags.

The luggage was placed on the carousel and officers were stationed near baggage claim.

An “unknown black male” picked up one of the pieces of luggage that officers believed the K9 alerted to. When an officer tried to stop the person — later identified as Tyler Davis (20) — Davis “appeared to be attempting to flee.”

After detaining him, officers realized that his bag was just similar to Dais’. However, they got consent to search his bag and found “a very large vacuum-sealed Ziploc type bag which was holding three pillow cases.” Inside the pillow cases were 23 vacuum-sealed packages filled with “a green plant-like substance,” weighing a total of 26.01 pounds.

Dais was also detained after officers approached him to ask about his luggage and he lied, saying it was left in California, according to the report. He then changed his story and claimed that he only had one bag, then changed it again to say he didn’t know who packed his bags or what was in them.

When officers searched his bags, they found 57 pounds total of illegal narcotics inside vacuum-sealed bags hidden in pillow cases.

Both men were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana.

Dais is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Davis is currently being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.