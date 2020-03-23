Mercedes-Benz Vans to temporarily halt production in Charleston area amid coronavirus pandemic

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Mercedes-Benz Vans is preparing to temporarily suspend operations at its plant in the Lowcountry.

A spokesperson told News 2 Mercedes-Benz Vans Charleston was preparing to “ramp down” its production operations this week but made the decision to stop production operations on Monday.

The move is out of precaution for the health and safety of its team members here in the tri-county area.

As part of the production shutdown, MBV Charleston has implemented a step-by-step disinfection of the entire facility.

“This is in addition to other preventative measures we already had in place including but not limited to the following: no external visitors or travel, social distancing and increased cleaning cycles throughout the facility,” the company said.