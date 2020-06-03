Middleton Place reopens to the public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Middleton Place National Historic Landmark has reopened to the public.

“We are confident that the robust protocols that we have put in place will insure that both staff and visitors to this extraordinary landscape will, with social distancing and common-sense actions, be a safe respite from the isolation so many people are now experiencing,” said Tracey Todd, President and CEO of the Middleton Place Foundation.

The 110-acres of gardens and the stable yards, with their heritage-breed animals and artisans performing tasks required to maintain a 18th and 19th-century rice plantation are open to all visitors.

The Middleton Place Restaurant is offering visitors outdoor seating, take-out service for lunch and picnic tables are also available for guests to enjoy.

Lowcountry Tri-County residents pay $26 while non-locals pay $29 per adult. But for the best deal, purchase online for just $20, a 30% discount that also allows for nearly contactless admission.