Middleton Place reopens to the public

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Middleton Place has reopened to the public, and taken “extraordinary measures to protect both visitors and staff.”

With 100 acres of gardens and stable yards, officials believe that the space provides adequate room for guests to enjoy the outdoors and practice safe social distancing.

President and CEO of Middleton Place Foundation, Tracey Todd, said “we are confident that the robust protocols that we have put in place will insure that…this extraordinary landscape will…be a safe respite from the isolation so many people are now experiencing.”

Additionally, the Middleton Place Restaurant is open for outdoor seating and takeout. Visitors can pick food up and enjoy it at the picnic tables around the property as well.

Ticket prices have been reduced to $26 for tri-county residents and $29 for non-locals. A 30% discount is offered for online purchases, bringing the price down to $20.

The property is open from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.