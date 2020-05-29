Military Magnet Academy prepares for their virtual graduation

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District (CCSD) is continuing on with their two-part phased plan for commencement this year. Phase 1 will be a virtual graduation streamed on Facebook and YouTube, while Phase 2 will be an in-person walk-up for students to receive their diplomas at a later date.

On Friday, with the help of CCSD—Alexis Hamilton, the Class of 2020 Valedictorian, and Tiffany Lewis, the Salutatorian, were able to share their thanks and hopes ahead of their virtual commencement.

At the end of day, they made it happen. So we can’t say that we didn’t have anything—cause we did. Our teachers, staff, administration, superintendient. She worked her hardest to make things happen this year so we should really be thanking her. Alexis Hamilton, Valedictorian

While she is thankful—Hamilton said giving her speech to the camera is a little bit more bittersweet than giving it to her classmates in person.

It’s kind of hard because I won’t necessarily be talking to them in the crowd like you would normally get a chance to do at an actual graduation. So it’s kinda, it’s kinda painful. Alexis Hamilton, Valedictorian

As it’s been hard for the cadets—Dr. Robert L. Perrineau Jr., the principal at Military Magnet Academy, said it’s been equally difficult for their staff.

Not having the opportunity to see them that one last time for an educator at any school I’m sure was difficult. But we have been able to use the technology that is available to Zoom, to Google Hangout, to call to email and just stay connected. So in a sense it’s bringing some normalcy to the end of our year…kind of processing, but it has been different. Dr. Robert L. Perrineau Jr., Principal

Dr. Perrineau will be giving his own address on the streamed graduation—but left us with a note for the Class of 2020.

I’d just like to encourage them to continue pressing forward—if they can make it through this, then there is no obstacle they can’t overcome. Go Eagles! Dr. Robert L. Perrineau Jr., Principal

The full graduation ceremony will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube on Monday June 8th at 7p.m. and the Phase 2 ‘Walk Up’ Ceremony will be held on June 29th at 10 a.m. for Military Magnet Academy.

