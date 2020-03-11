Military Magnet Academy receives national award

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Military Magnet Academy in North Charleston is one of four schools nationwide to be selected as a “High Flying School” at the National Youth at Risk Conference in Savannah.

High Flying Schools are schools that are high achieving and serve a high percentage of at-risk students.

Schools must “rank in its state at the 75 percentile or higher as evidenced by their state assessment system, or can highlight demonstrable growth, as measured by a research-based assessment system, in closing the achievement gap in a minimum of two academic subjects in at least two grade levels,” according to the press release.

Military Magnet’s principal, Dr. Robert Perrineau Jr., said “to experience success despite the obstacles that often are innate to many of the communities with which our students reside is nothing short of amazing.”

The school will be awarded a $1,000 prize.