CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Miller-Motte College is hosting a school supply giveaway for Lowcountry students.

The event will take place at the college’s North Charleston campus (8085 Rivers Avenue) on August 12 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Students in Kindergarten through high school can bring their own backpacks, which will be filled with supplies needed for the upcoming school year.

The event will also feature campus tours and activities, representatives from community assistance agencies, and refreshments.

Supplies will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis.