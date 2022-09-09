CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A popular breakfast and brunch spot opened the doors of its second location on James Island Friday.

Millers All Day opened its new restaurant in the Terrace Plaza along Maybank Highway.

The new location offers locals a more coastal feel with a dynamic menu filled with classic favorites and modern takes on breakfast and brunch.

Millers All Day on James Island features a full bar, indoor and outdoor seating, and exciting menu additions including breakfast shots and unicorn grit tater tots.

The new location is located at 1939 Maybank Highway and is open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.